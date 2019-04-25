3 Suspects Arrested Following Robbery at Cash Advance Business in Orange

Posted 6:34 PM, April 25, 2019, by
Advance America, 2321 W. Chapman Avenue in Orange, was struck by a trio of robbers on April 25, 2019. (Credit: Orange Police Department)

Advance America, 2321 W. Chapman Avenue in Orange, was struck by a trio of robbers on April 25, 2019. (Credit: Orange Police Department)

Police arrested three men following a robbery at a cash advance business in Orange on Thursday, authorities said.

The heist took place just after 10:15 a.m. at Advance America, 2321 W. Chapman Avenue, according to the Orange Police Department.

One of the men brandished a handgun as he entered the store and demanded money from a clerk, police said in a written statement. He obtained an undisclosed amount of cash.

A BMW used as a getaway car in a robbery at an Orange check cashing business on April 25, 2019. (Credit: Orange Police Department)

A BMW used as a getaway car in a robbery at an Orange check cashing business on April 25, 2019. (Credit: Orange Police Department)

The gunman then got into a silver BMW sedan, which sped away, officials said.

The BMW crashed into a sound wall as it got onto the 57 Freeway, disabling the vehicle, Sgt. Phil McMullin said. Three suspects ran.

An Anaheim Police Department helicopter helped Orange police officers on the ground find and arrest all three, he said.

The gun used in the robbery, which turned out to be a replica pistol, was found in the suspects’ car, according to McMullin. The stolen cash was found discarded in the neighborhood the suspects ran through following the crash.

(Left to right) Travion Deshon Brown, 22, Terrell Lamont Brown, 21, and Eric Alphonso Mitchell, 21, pictured in photos provided by the Orange Police Department following their arrests on April 25, 2019.

(Left to right) Travion Deshon Brown, 22, Terrell Lamont Brown, 21, and Eric Alphonso Mitchell, 21, pictured in photos provided by the Orange Police Department following their arrests on April 25, 2019.

Travion Deshon Brown, 22, Terrell Lamont Brown, 21, and Eric Alphonso Mitchell, 21, according to police and Orange County booking records.

 

 

 

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.