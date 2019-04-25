× 3 Suspects Arrested Following Robbery at Cash Advance Business in Orange

Police arrested three men following a robbery at a cash advance business in Orange on Thursday, authorities said.

The heist took place just after 10:15 a.m. at Advance America, 2321 W. Chapman Avenue, according to the Orange Police Department.

One of the men brandished a handgun as he entered the store and demanded money from a clerk, police said in a written statement. He obtained an undisclosed amount of cash.

The gunman then got into a silver BMW sedan, which sped away, officials said.

The BMW crashed into a sound wall as it got onto the 57 Freeway, disabling the vehicle, Sgt. Phil McMullin said. Three suspects ran.

An Anaheim Police Department helicopter helped Orange police officers on the ground find and arrest all three, he said.

The gun used in the robbery, which turned out to be a replica pistol, was found in the suspects’ car, according to McMullin. The stolen cash was found discarded in the neighborhood the suspects ran through following the crash.

Travion Deshon Brown, 22, Terrell Lamont Brown, 21, and Eric Alphonso Mitchell, 21, according to police and Orange County booking records.

At 10:17 a.m., a subject armed with a handgun entered the Cash Advance at 2321 W Chapman. The suspect robbed the clerk and fled in a silver BMW with cash. The vehicle collided into a wall on the 57 and 3 suspects fled. With help from @AnaheimPD 3 suspects have been detained. pic.twitter.com/lkFqJTUqD8 — Orange Police Department (@CityOfOrangePD) April 25, 2019