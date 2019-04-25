Annenberg Space for Photography ‘Contact High’ Exhibit With Curator Vikki Tobak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author and Curator Vikki Tobak joined us live to tell us all about CONTACT HIGH: A Visual History of Hip-Hop at Annenberg Space for Photography.

Celebrating the photographers who have played a critical role in bringing hip-hop’s visual culture to the global stage, CONTACT HIGH: A Visual History of Hip-Hop is an inside look at the work of hip-hop photographers, as told through their most intimate diaries: their unedited contact sheets. Curated by Vikki Tobak and based on her book of the same name, the photographic exhibition includes over 120 works from more than 60 photographers. The exhibit is open to the public for free starting Friday, April 26. For more information, click HERE.