Car Being Pursued by Border Patrol Agents in San Diego County Crashes, Killing 1 and Injuring 4

A car being chased by the Border Patrol in San Diego County has rolled over and crashed, killing one person and injuring four others.

Authorities say the chase began Thursday after agents spotted several people they suspected of entering the country illegally get into an SUV near the Otay Mesa border crossing.

When agents tried to pull over the SUV, it sped off. Authorities say about four minutes later, the driver lost control in Chula Vista and the vehicle overturned, throwing out at least one person who died.

The driver and three other passengers were seriously injured.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says it’s at least the fourth deadly Border Patrol chase in less than two years in the county. Two men died in February when their car hit a semi-truck.