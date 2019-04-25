“Clean & Lean” Lose Up to 15 Pounds in 30 Days With Dr. Ian Smith

New York Times Best Selling Author Dr. Ian Smith joined us live to tell us all about his new book “Clean and Lean - 30 Days, 30 Foods, a New You!” With this simple based program that anyone can follow, Dr Ian shows how losing weight can be simple - if we get back to basics and train our bodies to move each day, excess pounds will start to slip away. The book is available on Amazon. You can also click HERE.
