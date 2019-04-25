Convicted Robber Accused of Raping 61-Year-Old Woman in San Pedro Could Face 385 Years in Prison: DA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man with two prior robbery convictions has been charged with a slew of counts in connection with the rape of a 61-year-old woman at her San Pedro home last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Prosecutors filed the following charges against 27-year-old Davon Thomas: sexual penetration by use of force; forcible rape; forcible oral copulation; criminal threats; first-degree burglary with a person present; and first-degree residential robbery.

Thomas also faces special circumstances allegations that he caused great bodily injury and had two prior robbery convictions in 2018, according to a new release from the DA's office.

The latest charges stem from an incident that took place in the 400 block of 11th Street on March 5.

The victim had opened her front door when Thomas allegedly grabbed the woman, pushed her back inside and proceeded to sexually assault her, prosecutors said.

He is also accused of threatening to kill the woman and demanding money, according to the release.

Days after the "violent" attack, the Los Angeles Police Department released a suspect sketch as they sought the public's help in tracking him down.

Thomas was arrested last Friday, according to LAPD.

If convicted on all charges, he could receive a maximum sentence of 385 years to life in state prison, prosecutors said.

Thomas is being held without bail. His arraignment is scheduled to take place sometime Thursday.