Fontana Police Posts Tweet Calling Muslim American Congresswoman ‘Un-American,’ Blames Off-Duty Officer

A tweet posted on the Fontana Police Department’s official Twitter account that called a Muslim American politician “un-American” had tongues wagging this week.

Officials initially said the department’s account had been hacked when the tweet was posted Tuesday and then promptly deleted. But a day later, authorities said in a statement that the culprit was actually an off-duty officer.

Officers said they learned about the tweet shortly after 8:30 a.m. after a reporter contacted the Police Department about the post, according to a news release posted Wednesday.

Along with a link to a story about U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and her push to shut down Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the tweet read: “Nice knowing you! I became bulimic because I vomit every time I hear your BS. You are one of the most un-American persons I know.”

