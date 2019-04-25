× Investigation Underway After 7-Month-Old Dies at Day Care Center in Hawthorne

Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby at a day care center in Hawthorne Wednesday night.

Fire crews responded to a call of a child not breathing in the 2300 block of West 116th Street at about 5:30 p.m., Hawthorne Police Department Lt. Goetz said.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene, Goetz said.

Video showed a sign outside the home reading “Swoope Family Child Care.” The address also matched a listing for the same business on Yelp.

Goetz said it was early on in the investigation, but the child’s death did not initially seem to be suspicious.

It was unclear if the baby was a boy or a girl.