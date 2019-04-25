× L.A. County Sues SoCal Edison Over Devastating Woolsey Fire, Seeks Millions of Dollars in Damages

Los Angeles County on Thursday joined a growing list of entities suing Southern California Edison, seeking to hold the utility accountable amid hints that its damaged electrical equipment may have sparked the devastating Woolsey fire.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, seeks millions of dollars in damages related to the fire.

The official cause of the fire — the most devastating in county history, consuming more than 96,000 acres, destroying 1,600 structures and killing three people last November — hasn’t been determined yet by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

But county officials pointed to the utility’s regulatory filings, which noted an equipment malfunction near where the fire began.

