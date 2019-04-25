Man Wounded in Norwalk Shooting

The intersection of Cyclops Street and Bombardier Avenue, as viewed in a Google Street View image in March of 2018.

Paramedics rushed a man to a hospital after he was shot in a residential neighborhood in Norwalk on Wednesday, officials said.

The attack took place about 7 p.m. at Cyclops Street and Bombardier Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Blanca Arevalo said.

The victim, initially described only as a man, was hospitalized in unknown condition, she said.

No details regarding the circumstances of the shooting or a suspect description were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Norwalk Station at 562-863-8711. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

