Hole Opens in Street as Water Main Break Causes Flooding in Anaheim

Posted 5:53 AM, April 25, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:59AM, April 25, 2019

Utility crews continue to work on a broken water main Thursday morning that created a large hole and sent a river of water down an Anaheim street the day before.

Police and firefighters arrived Wednesday afternoon to find major flooding in the 800 block of Sabrina Street.

Pressure from a water main break below ground caused a hole to open up and sent water rushing down the street, a spokesperson for the city of Anaheim said.

About 6 customers were impacted by the break, the spokesperson said.

One resident said he had no idea what happened when he arrived at his home.

“As soon as I got here, I just see a river in our street,” resident Joshua Valadez said.

Video showed Anaheim Public Utilities crews still working on the pipe as of 5 a.m. Thursday.

There was no word on when the work would be completed.

