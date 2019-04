Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Community members held a rally Thursday demanding better pedestrian and traffic safety measures at the intersection of Broadway Place and 37th Street where Amy and Marlene Lorenzo were killed when they were struck by a semi-truck on their way to school in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles. Nerissa Knight reports from South L.A. for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on April 25, 2019.