The News Director’s Office: 75 Years Worth Of Wisdom With Phil Ball

Posted 6:18 AM, April 25, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:17AM, April 25, 2019

 

Jason Ball and Phil Ball visiting Mt. Rushmore in 2013.

On this episode of the podcast, Jason and Bobby call Jason’s father Phil in Trumann, Arkansas to wish him a happy 75th birthday. Phil shares some inside stories about Jason, and shares some of the wisdom he’s learned throughout his life. Phil also opens up about being a polio survivor, and the importance of childhood immunization. Plus, Phil shares his very own Dolly Parton story.

 

