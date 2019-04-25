The News Director’s Office: 75 Years Worth Of Wisdom With Phil Ball

On this episode of the podcast, Jason and Bobby call Jason’s father Phil in Trumann, Arkansas to wish him a happy 75th birthday. Phil shares some inside stories about Jason, and shares some of the wisdom he’s learned throughout his life. Phil also opens up about being a polio survivor, and the importance of childhood immunization. Plus, Phil shares his very own Dolly Parton story.

