Trump Welcomes ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden to 2020 Presidential Race With Shot at His Intelligence

President Trump’s reaction to Joe Biden’s entry to the 2020 White House race was quick and caustic.

Soon after the former vice president’s video announcement Thursday, Trump tweeted: “Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe.”

“I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign,” he added.

In the video announcing his candidacy posted on social media, Biden delivered a warning about the risks of reelecting Trump, focusing on the incumbent more directly than most of his Democratic rivals have done.

