USC Cardiovascular Fellowship to Lose National Accreditation

April 25, 2019
The Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, which together with USC's medical school runs a fellowship in cardiovascular disease. (Credit: Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

A national oversight panel has moved to revoke the accreditation of the USC medical school’s fellowship in cardiovascular disease, an embarrassing blow to the once-vaunted training program.

The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education formally notified USC and Los Angeles County that their jointly run fellowship program will lose its accreditation next year, effectively shutting it down.

The panel did not publicly state the reasons for the action. But it comes a year after revelations that a medical resident had accused a fellow in the program of sexual assault and alleged officials didn’t take her case seriously.

The ACGME also took the rare step of imposing immediate probation on Los Angeles County and USC, which together sponsor more than 60 programs with hundreds of medical residents and fellows, including the troubled cardiovascular disease fellowship.

