Wildlife Officials Continue to Search for Bear That Attacked 84-Year-old Man Near Sierra Madre

Wildlife officers are trying to track down a bear that attacked a man as he slept in the foothills above Sierra Madre Tuesday night.

The man survived, but wildlife officers have been setting up a series of traps overnight and checking them throughout Thursday morning.

Police officers were seen closing off a section of a road through the park where the attack took place. Nearby residents are on edge knowing the bear is still out there.

The 84-year-old homeless man who was attacked suffered non-life threatening injuries, but it certainly could have been much worse. He was sleeping in the popular hiking area when a bear, believed to be a black bear weighing 200 to 300 pounds, attacked him.

The man was bloodied as he managed to wrestle away from the bear, but the animal kept following him as he fled to a neighborhood in Sierra Madre.

Police said it was only after the man was able to get behind a fence that the bear lost interest and walked away.

Early Wednesday morning, a bear was recorded on video walking around a nearby neighborhood, although it is unknown if it was the same bear.

When officials trap the bear, if they believe it has not been involved in any other attacks, they will likely relocate it deeper into the wilderness, farther away from residential areas.