Your chance to win a trip for 4 to AULANI Resort – April giveaway

Set ocean-side on the island of O‘ahu, AULANI, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i is an unforgettable way to start a new adventure. Your story unfolds with the fun of swimming in AULANI Resort’s many pools, sipping on a tropical drink, watching the sunset, gently floating down the lazy river, taking in the world-class nighttime entertainment like KA WA‘A, A Lū‘au, and basking in the splendors of Hawai‘i on an excursion. You’ll also find inspiration at the award-winning Laniwai Spa. Text ALOHA to 515151 for your chance to win a vacation for 4 to AULANI Resort, including round-trip airfare, a 4-night stay, and a $200 resort credit! Message and data rates apply.

KTLA – TV

PRESENTS

“HAWAIIAN VACATION GIVEAWAY APRIL 25, 2019”

SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028.

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Magical Hawaiian Vacation Giveaway (the “Sweepstakes”) begins at 4:00:01 a.m. PT on April 25, 2019 and ends at 11:59:59 a.m. PT on March 25, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be submitted and received within the Sweepstakes Period. Any entries not received within the Sweepstakes Period will be disqualified. The computer clock of Sponsor’s webmaster is the official timekeeping device of the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER

Enter via text message:

Use the text messaging feature on your cellular telephone to send a text message to 515151 with only the code word ALOHA in body of the message. All entrants using this entry method must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Text message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any text message entrant, an entrant will be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct keyword will be eligible.

Or…

Enter online:

Go to http://www.ktla.com/aloha, and accurately complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including your name, and telephone number. You must also have a valid email account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant, the holder of the email account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry.

Conditions applicable to all entries:

Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. Received entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit five entries per person and per email address (one entry per code word), regardless of the method of entry. Multiple entries from the same person or email address will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law and outside the counties listed below. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, who are age 18 years of age or older as of April 25, 2019, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to April 25, 2019. Employees of other media companies (including radio and television stations), Sponsor, Disney Destinations, and their parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and of any advertising, web design, or promotional agencies associated with this Sweepstakes, and the officers, directors, and employees (and members of their household or immediate family, i.e., parents, children, spouse, siblings, grandparents, the “steps” of each and persons residing in such immediate family members’ household) of such companies are not eligible to enter or win this Sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

Eligible entries will be combined into a single pool, and a member of Sponsor’s staff will select one winner in a random drawing from that pool on or about April 29, 2019. Sponsor will attempt to notify the winner that he or she has been selected as a winner by telephone or by e-mail.

The odds of winning depend on the number of valid entries received. If the selected winner is not eligible, declines the prize, does not provide required identification or sign and return required documents (including the Release as defined below) by the deadlines established by Sponsor, or cannot be contacted within five (5) days of the initial notification (including failure to return a phone call), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsor from all remaining valid entries.

The winner will receive one Vacation Package for up to four persons at Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa, 92-1185 Ali’inui Drive, Kapolei, HI, 96707 (the “Resort”)

The Vacation Package consists of:

Up to four round trip coach airfares between the major U.S. airport closest to the winner’s residence and an airport in Hawaii (each as determined solely by Disney Destinations, LLC, with possible layovers).

A voucher redeemable for up to four round-trip ground transfers between the Hawaii airport and the Resort

Room accommodations consisting of one standard room (with a maximum of four persons per room) for four consecutive nights at the Resort (as selected by Disney Destinations, LLC in its sole determination)

A $200.00 Resort spending credit valid at the Resort during winner’s stay

The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the entire prize package is $4,650.00. The actual value of the Prize may vary depending on city of departure, date and times of travel, airfare fluctuations and Resort charges at the time of travel. Therefore, the actual value of the prize awarded may be lower or higher at the time it is fulfilled. Any difference between actual value and stated ARV will not be awarded. Any portion of the prize not accepted by the winner will be forfeited.

Advance reservations are required for the Vacation Package. Airfare and hotel accommodations are subject to availability, and certain blackout dates may apply. Travel to the Resort must be completed prior to March 31, 2020. A Saturday night stay may be required. Other restrictions may apply.

Minors under the age of 18 not traveling with a parent or legal guardian must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older. The parent or guardian of any minor not traveling with a parent or guardian must appoint an adult to have custody and control over their minor and to contract on their behalf in connection with Disney Destinations, LLC. An appointment form will be included in the document package and must be signed by parent or legal guardian prior to travel.

Winner and guests will be required to travel on identical flights on the same departure and return dates. No changes will be made to travel details once any element(s) of the travel arrangements have been booked. Neither Sponsor, The Walt Disney Company, nor Disney Destinations, LLC nor any of their parent or subsidiary companies (collectively “Releasees”), are responsible for any changes of any element of prize travel, and Releasees are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation or flight delays. Releasees will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates.

Items not included as part of the Vacation Package that are the responsibility of the winner include: excursions, entertainment and other activities at or arranged by the Resort, airport departure fees and taxes, baggage fees, travel insurance, hotel room service, parking fees, laundry service, food, alcoholic beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, internet access, local and long distance telephone calls, tips, gratuities, service charges, meals not detailed in the vacation itinerary selected by the winner, optional excursions, and all items of a personal nature, and all other costs and expenses not otherwise mentioned herein. Winner may be required to present a major credit card at Resort check-in for incidentals.

The Prize is non-transferable, non-refundable, may not be combined with any other offer, may not be sold or traded or commissioned, may not be redeemed for cash, and has no cash value. Prize substitution will not be allowed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Prize components may not be separated. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize. Any unused prize elements will be forfeited. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in obtaining or consuming the prize not specifically set forth herein, are the responsibility of the winner.

The prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, it is not transferable or redeemable for cash, and it may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, or as provided in these rules. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize.

The winner may be asked to come to KTLA at 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 to pick up his or her prize.

The winner will be required to present valid identification and will be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (“Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, the prize will be forfeited. Winner has three days to return the W-9, if so required, and Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Release. Winner will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of prize that is $600 or more.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Internet-related or text-messaging-relaed portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will select winner in a random drawing from among eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination and will post notice of its action on the Sweepstakes website. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of each Sponsor’s or right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, The Walt Disney Company, Disney Destinations, LLC, and all these companies’ parent corporations, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this Sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of prize and any travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with this Sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions. Venue for any action concerning the Sweepstakes or these Official Rules will be in the courts located in Los Angeles County, California.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you also agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to this Sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to “HAWAIIAN VACATION GIVEAWAY APRIL 25, 2019”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, by June 30, 2019. The winner’s name will be available after the winner has been verified and the prize has been awarded.

Online entries in this Sweepstakes is subject to the privacy policy of KTLA, as posted on the KTLA website. For more information, see http://privacy.tribune.com. Online entries in this Sweepstakes is also subject to the KTLA.COM terms of service, available at http://www.ktla.com/termsofservice.