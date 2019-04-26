15 Bodies, Including Those of 6 Children, Found Following Anti-Terrorism Raid in Sri Lanka

Soldiers and armed police officers guard the area near Dawatagaha Jumma Masjid ahead of Friday prayers on April 26, 2019 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Credit: Carl Court/Getty Images)

Police say that 15 bodies including six children have been found after a raid in east Sri Lanka on militants linked to the Easter bombings.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara gave the figures early Saturday after a gunfight between soldiers and the suspected militants near Sammanthurai.

The gunbattle began Friday night after police tipped off soldiers to a suspected safe house, where authorities say the militants set off three explosions and opened fire. At least three others were wounded in the attack.

Gunasekara says some of the dead likely were militants who blew themselves up in suicide bombings.

Earlier, the military said at least one civilian had been killed in the attack.

