At 72, Trump Says He’s a ‘Young Vibrant Man’ Who Can Beat Joe Biden, 76, ‘Easily’

Posted 9:04 AM, April 26, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:05AM, April 26, 2019

President Donald Trump says he feels "young" and "vibrant" at age 72 and thinks he can beat 76-year-old Joe Biden "easily."

A reporter asked Trump at the White House on Friday how old is too old to be president of the United States.

Trump said: "I just feel like a young man. I'm so young. I can't believe it. ... I'm a young vibrant man."

Then he smiled and said he's not sure about Democratic presidential contender Biden, the second-oldest contender in the race behind Bernie Sanders.

Trump said: "I look at Joe. I don't know about him."

Biden, in an interview on ABC's "The View," joked in response that if Trump "looks young and vibrant compared to me, I should probably go home."

