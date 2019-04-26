California Cooking Podcast: Teaming Up With The Tilas

In this episode of California Cooking, Jessica is hanging out with one of the most talented couples in the culinary world, Jet and Ali Tila. Not only has Jet made a splash on a number of Food Network TV shows, but he also holds the world record for the largest stir fry.

Jet tells Jessica all about the celebrity chefs who have made a big impact on his career, plus which Food Network star he shares a matching tattoo with. Jet and Ali also share the fantastic story of how they met, and what it was like putting together their new cookbook.

