Sophomores at Rosary Academy in Fullerton have been hard at work to make an unforgettable prom night for other young people with special needs on Friday.

The theme of the dance was "A Night to Shine," and the students who hosted it spent months preparing the event a class project.

Kimberly Cheng reports on the fun for the KTLA 5 News on April 26, 2019.