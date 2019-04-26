× Judge Rules Uplift Inglewood’s Lawsuit Against New Clippers Stadium Will Proceed

The Uplift Inglewood Coalition won a major court battle Thursday in its lawsuit against the Los Angeles Clippers’ plan to build a new NBA stadium on publicly owned land in Inglewood, the activist group said in a news release.

A judge ruled to allow Uplift Inglewood’s lawsuit to proceed — a suit arguing that the city of Inglewood violated a law that requires cities to give first priority to affordable housing development when selling off public land.

“Today’s ruling is a step forward for our neighbors in Inglewood who are simply asking the City of Inglewood to follow California’s affordable housing laws,” Dr. D’artagnan Scorza, member of Uplift Inglewood, said. “In the midst of booming development – which has caused skyrocketing rents and the loss of affordable housing – it simply does not make any sense to prioritize an NBA arena over the needs of Inglewood residents. Public land should be used for the public good, and access to housing is central to building strong communities.”

Uplift Inglewood filed the claim in June 2018, arguing that, per the Surplus Land Act, the city should have offered the 22 acres first for affordable housing development before being offered to the Clippers.

More than 80 percent of Inglewood residents qualify for some form of subsidized housing, Uplift Inglewood said, but the city has not provided options, and now residents are dealing with drastic rent increases.

A trial will proceed in September.