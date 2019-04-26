L.A. County Measles Outbreak: Quarantine Is Greatly Reduced for UCLA Students, Staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Latest on measles quarantines at two Los Angeles universities (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

A measles quarantine at the University of California, Los Angeles, has been greatly reduced.

Spokesman Tod Tamberg says one student is still quarantined on campus Friday. He says fewer than 50 students and faculty members have isolated themselves at their houses off campus while officials determine if they've been vaccinated or have immunity.

The school was notified Monday that a student with a confirmed case of measles had been on campus this month. Initially, more than 500 students, staff and faculty were notified they may have been exposed.

Most were cleared, and public health officials quarantined 127 people Wednesday. That number was rapidly reduced as people established proof of immunity.

Possible measles exposure forced California State University, Los Angeles, to send home 198 staffers and student employees of a library this week. An update isn't expected until later Friday.

___

7:25 a.m.

The quarantine order for students and staff who may have been exposed to measles at two Los Angeles universities requires them to remain at home until they provide evidence of immunity or the risk period expires.

The order issued this week initially covered more than 200 people at the University of California, Los Angeles, and Cal State Los Angeles, but dozens have already been released.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, those under quarantine should have no contact with others who have not been screened for immunity.

The quarantine for measles can be up to 21 days from the last exposure.

The potential exposure at UCLA occurred at two buildings on April 2, 4 and 9. The exposure at Cal State LA occurred in a library on April 11.

___

10:30 p.m.

A quarantine has been issued for students and staff at two Los Angeles universities who may have been exposed to measles and either have not been vaccinated or can't verify that they have immunity.

Health authorities said Thursday that the order in connection with the University of California and Cal State University requires that affected people stay home, avoid contact with others and notify authorities if they develop measles symptoms.

More than 200 people were initially affected but officials expected that number to drop as they proved immunity.

The order comes as the number of measles cases nationwide has hit a 25-year high. A small outbreak of measles in Los Angeles County involving five confirmed cases is linked to overseas travel.