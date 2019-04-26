× Man Killed in Crash on 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park; SigAlert Issued

One person was killed in a crash on the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park Friday morning.

The multi-vehicle incident occurred just after 3 a.m. near the Fracisquito Avenue offramp and prompted a SigAlert for the eastbound lanes of the freeway.

A man was apparently outside his vehicle following an initial collision when he was struck by a passing SUV, the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log stated.

Officials reopened two lanes of traffic about one hour after the crash. Three other lanes remained closed, according to the CHP.

The freeway was expected to be reopened completely by about 6:30 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.