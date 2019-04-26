× Man Killed in Shooting at South L.A. Carwash; Off-Duty Police Officer Shoots at Suspect

A man died in a shooting at a South Los Angeles carwash Friday, just before an off-duty Los Angeles police sergeant shot at the fleeing suspect, who escaped, officials said.

The gunfire took place just after 11 a.m. in the 10100 block of Vermont Avenue, near 102nd Street, Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement.

A man at the business opened fire on another man, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said.

An off-duty sergeant assigned to the LAPD’s Employee Assistance Unit happened to be in the area and heard the gunfire, Lee said.

The sergeant rushed to the scene and shot at the suspect, who got away, he said. The sergeant was not hurt, and the suspect was not believed to have been struck by the gunfire.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Crowder.

No further details, including a suspect description, were available.

The investigation was being spearheaded by the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau.

Anyone with information can reach homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.