Chef Michael McCarty of Michael’s Santa Monica and his son Chas joined 5 Live as the Westside icon celebrates its 40-year anniversary with a tasting event on Sunday. The event will benefit No Kid Hungry, a nationwide campaign to end childhood hunger in America.

For more information about the event, or to purchase tickets, visit the restaurant’s website.

This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on April 24, 2019.