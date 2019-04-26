Anaheim Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Wife, 6-Month-Old Son With Butcher Knife

Moureen Gathua-Carpenter and son Kyan are shown in photos posted to a GoFundMe fundraising page for their funeral expenses.

A man who fatally stabbing his wife and infant son in the family’s Anaheim home nearly four years ago has been sentenced to life in prison, officials said Friday.

The sentencing comes exactly two months after 27-year-old Kwame Adom Carpenter was convicted of two felony counts of murder, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Carpenter stabbed his wife 24-year-old Moureen Gathua-Carpenter and their 6-month-old son Kyan Gathua-Carpenter with a butcher knife after the couple got into a heated argument on June 22, 2015, prosecutors said.

Kwame Carpenter is shown in a booking photo released by Anaheim police on June 23, 2015.

They were each found with multiple stab wounds.

Gathua-Carpenter was pronounced dead at the scene; the baby boy died after being taken to a local hospital.

“This was a horrific case,”  Superior Court Judge Richard M. King said in court Friday, according to the Orange County Register. “The image that is in everyone’s mind is the child crawling with a knife in his back.”

After killing his wife and child, the defendant left the scene in a relative’s car. He was arrested early the following morning in Fountain Valley after jumping into a pond following a wild police chase.

Carpenter’s conviction includes special circumstances that he committed multiple murders, as well as a sentencing enhancement for using a deadly weapon, according to the DA’s office.

He will not be eligible for parole.

