Police Searching for Missing 6-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Apple Valley

Authorities on Friday asked for the public’s help in locating a 6-year-old boy who was reported missing in Apple Valley.

The child, Duke Flores, was last seen in the area of Cherokee Avenue and Pawnee Road, according to an Apple Valley Police Department news release. The closest major intersection is Navajo Road and Highway 18.

No additional information about his disappearance has been released. Police also did not provide a time or date of when he was last seen.

Police described Duke as a light-skinned Hispanic boy, about 3 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has no known medical issues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. D. Alexander by dialing 760-240-7400, Ext. 7412, or by email at dalexander@sbcsd.org. Tips can also be left by calling dispatch at 760-956-5001 or the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-782-7463.