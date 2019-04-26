Redondo Beach Man Gets 35 Years to Life for Fatally Shooting His Infant Son’s 21-Year-Old Mother

A Redondo Beach man has been sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for the domestic violence killing of the mother of their 8-month-old child, prosecutors announced Friday.

The sentencing comes after 25-year-old Roy Peña Rodriguez Jr. pleaded no contest to a first-degree murder charge back in November, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He also admitted to allegations that he acted willfully, deliberately and with premeditation, as well as to using a gun in the killing, a DA’s office news release stated.

Rodriguez shot his 21-year-old girlfriend, Paige Chiarello, in the head during a domestic dispute at her grandfather’s home in the 2500 block of Graham Avenue on Aug. 12, 2015, authorities said. The infant was in the residence when his mother was fatally shot.

The defendant also made threats against Chiarello’s grandfather as he tried to help the dying woman and his great-grandson, according to prosecutors.

He still managed to call 911 and alert police, according to the release.

The defendant was arrested after a short standoff with responding officers, who took him into custody about 30 hours after arriving at the scene.

Chiarello was rushed to a hospital where she died the following day.

Rodriguez received the maximum possible sentence for the killing.