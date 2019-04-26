Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting 2 Girls at His Long Beach Home

A 17-year-old teen was arrested on suspicion of drugging and sexually assaulting two girls in Long Beach, and authorities believe there may be more victims, police announced Friday.

The girls, 16 and 17, told police they had been assaulted by the suspect at his home along the 3700 block of Lime Avenue on two separate occasions, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect, who was not identified because of his age, allegedly met the victims on the campus of Wilson High School and took them back to his home. He then allegedly drugged them and sexually assaulted them. After the alleged encounters, the teen “would transport the victims back to their residence using a ride share app.”

It is unclear when the alleged assaults occurred, but police said it was “over the last few years.”

The teen was booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts.

Investigators believe the suspect may have victimized more people. They released his description to encourage other people who may have been assaulted by him to come forward. The suspect was described as a white male with light brown hair, blue eyes and a slender build.

Anyone wishing to report an incident can call the Long Beach Police Department dispatch line at 562-435-6711 or child abuse Detective Denise Green at -562-570-7321.