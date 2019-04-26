U.S. Economy Grew at 3.2 Percent Rate in First Quarter, Surpassing Expectations

Posted 5:46 AM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47AM, April 26, 2019
Shipping containers from China and other nations are unloaded at the Long Beach Port in Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2019. (Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.2% annual rate in the first three months of the year, a far better outcome than expected, overcoming a host of headwinds including global weakness, rising trade tensions and a partial government shutdown.

The advance in the gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic health, marks an acceleration from a 2.2% gain in the previous October-December period. However, about half the gain reflected two factors not expected to last — a big jump stockpiling by businesses and a sharp contraction in the trade deficit.

Still, the GDP gain surpassed the 3% bar set by President Donald Trump as evidence his economic program is working. Trump is counting on a strong economy as he campaigns for re-election.

