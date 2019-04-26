× Woman Killed, 10-Year-Old Girl Wounded in South L.A. Shooting

A shooting in South Los Angeles left a woman dead and a 10-year-old girl wounded on Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported about 6:20 p.m. at Hoover and 60th streets, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said.

A woman suffered a gunshot wound to her head, and the young girl was shot in the leg, he said. The woman, who was estimated to be about 20 years old, was pronounced dead on scene. An update on the wounded girl’s condition was not available.

The attackers, initially described only as two men, were believed to have sped away in a GMC Suburban.

Aerial footage from Sky5 shows a blue canopy set up over a black car, which was stopped in a residential driveway.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.