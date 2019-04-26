Woman Dies After Being Struck in Hit-and-Run Crash in Santa Ana; Suspected DUI Driver Arrested: Police

A woman who was struck by a suspected DUI driver in an alleged hit-and-run crash in Santa Ana earlier this week has died, police said Friday.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Leticia Marquez, according to a Santa Ana Police Department news release.

Marquez was found lying unconscious on Standard Avenue near Edinger Avenue by a police officer who happened to be driving in the area just after midnight Wednesday, officials said.

She was not breathing when the officer stopped his car to help. The victim had been seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police have arrested 38-year-old Alberto Solano Diaz in connection with the hit-and-run crash.

Solano was found to be walking away from the area after officers found an unoccupied vehicle with major front end damage in the vicinity of the crash site, according to the release.

It was determined he was intoxicated at the time, police said, adding that alcohol appeared to have been a factor in the fatal collision.

Surveillance video allegedly captured him leaving the damaged vehicle just before police responded, according to the release.

Diaz was arrested and initially booked on suspicion of felony DUI causing injury and hit-and-run. His bail was set at $100,000, inmate record show.

Police have not yet said anything about possible additional charges in the wake of the woman’s death.

No additional information was released.