5 People Wounded in Cypress Park Shooting

Posted 8:04 PM, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:15PM, April 27, 2019
The intersection of San Fernando Road and Merced Street in Cypress Park, as viewed in a Google Street View image in April of 2018.

Five people were wounded when gunfire erupted in the Cypress Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 7:15 p.m. in the area of San Fernando Road and Merced Street, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said. One of the patients was critically injured, two were in serious condition and two suffered injuries described as not life-threatening, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

A witness who asked that his name be withheld said heard what sounded like a dozen gunshots, possibly fired from two guns at the same time. About eight seconds of silence followed before one final gunshot rang out, he said.

No suspect description was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Dottie Evans contributed to this report.

