710 Freeway Shut Down Overnight in East L.A. Due to Fallen Power Lines

Posted 10:09 PM, April 27, 2019, by

A portion of the 710 Freeway in Los Angeles is expected to remain closed through Sunday morning after power lines fell onto the roadway on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The mishap was first reported just after 5 p.m. on the freeway, between the 60 Freeway and the 5 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Some of the wires, which were sparking, ended up tangled up with large pieces of construction equipment working in the area, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Both directions of the 710 Freeway in the area were expected to remain closed through 3 a.m. Sunday, Caltrans officials said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.