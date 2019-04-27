710 Freeway Shut Down Overnight in East L.A. Due to Fallen Power Lines

A portion of the 710 Freeway in Los Angeles is expected to remain closed through Sunday morning after power lines fell onto the roadway on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The mishap was first reported just after 5 p.m. on the freeway, between the 60 Freeway and the 5 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Some of the wires, which were sparking, ended up tangled up with large pieces of construction equipment working in the area, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Both directions of the 710 Freeway in the area were expected to remain closed through 3 a.m. Sunday, Caltrans officials said.

UPDATE: Estimated reopening of the highway is 3AM, subject to change. https://t.co/vCzMRRvS1Z — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) April 28, 2019