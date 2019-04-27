× El Monte Man Shot to Death Outside Convenience Store

A man died following a shooting outside a convenience store in El Monte on Friday night, authorities said.

Angel Rosas, 38, of El Monte died in the 10 p.m. shooting, which took place outside of a 7-Eleven store at Valley Boulevard and Baldwin Avenue, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s and coroner officials.

The El Monte Police Department responded to a call reporting a shooting when officers encountered Rosas, “who was suffering from at least two gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Paramedics pronounced Rosas dead at the scene, officials said.

The motive was not clear, Liu said. Investigators were seeking two men in connection with the shooting, but a detailed descriptions were not available.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau are helping El Monte police with the investigation. El Monte police referred all inquiries to the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff’s and police officials said they could not confirm reports that the victim was shot while trying to intervene in an argument.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.