Hesperia Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Children Arrested Near Elementary, Middle Schools

A Hesperia man who allegedly exposed himself to children after luring them into his vehicle has been arrested near two schools, officials announced Saturday.

Alex Chavez, 25, was detained around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after officers spotted him driving in the area of Mesquite Trails Elementary in Oak Hills and Cedar Middle School in Hesperia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators with the agency, along with officers with the Hesperia School District police, had been conducting extra patrol at local schools and bus stops after receiving a report about a man who had been exposing himself to students leaving school.

The perpetrator was described as a bearded man traveling in a small silver vehicle.

Chavez persuaded children to enter his car, where he exposed his genitals, authorities said. He did this “several” times, the Sheriff’s Department said, and detectives believe he may have victims who have not come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the agency’s Hesperia station at 760-947-1500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact officials through the WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME or wetip.com.