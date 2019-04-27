× Jonathan Gold Posthumously Awarded James Beard Award for Restaurant Criticism

Jonathan Gold was honored with the James Beard Foundation’s award for best restaurant criticism on Friday evening.

The late Los Angeles Times restaurant critic, who died of pancreatic cancer in July at 57, was named the winner of the prestigious Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award at the foundation’s media gala in New York City. The national culinary foundation awards prizes annually to restaurants, chefs, food writers and other industry players.

His entry consisted of three reviews written in 2018: “The Hearth & Hound, April Bloomfield’s new Los Angeles restaurant, is nothing like a gastropub”; “There’s crocodile and hog stomach, but Jonathan Gold is all about the crusty rice at Nature Pagoda”; and “At Middle Eastern restaurants, it all starts with hummus. Jonathan Gold says Bavel’s is magnificent.” His review of Bavel, which this week was named The Times’ 2019 Restaurant of the Year, was his final for the paper.

In accepting the James Beard award, Laurie Ochoa, Gold’s wife and The Times’ arts and entertainment editor, said: “I miss Jonathan every day. It’s like a phantom limb — I think he’s still here.”

