LAPD Keeping Watch Over Synagogues Following Violence in San Diego County

The Los Angeles Police Department said Saturday that it has increased its presence around area synagogues and other places of worship after a deadly shooting in a San Diego county synagogue.

“At this time there’s no nexus to Los Angeles,” the LAPD tweeted Saturday afternoon. “But in an abundance of caution, we will conduct high visibility patrols around synagogues and other houses of worship.”

Police said they were closely monitoring the shooting in Poway and “communicating with our local, state and federal partners.”

On Saturday, LAPD patrol cars sat outside the Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Koreatown and Yavneh Hebrew Academy in Hancock Park, on guard.

