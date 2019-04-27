Mother, Aunt Arrested on Suspicion of Murder After Apple Valley Boy Is Reported Missing

The mother and aunt of a missing 6-year-old Apple Valley boy have been booked on suspicion of murder, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department announced Saturday.

Duke Flores' mother, Jackee Racquel Contreras, and her sister Jennifer Rachel Contreras, were arrested in connection with his disappearance, the agency said.

Both are being held without bail.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Editor's note: The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department previously provided an incorrect last name for the boy's mother. This post has been updated. 

