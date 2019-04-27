Injuries Reported, Man Detained After Shooting at Poway Synagogue on Last Day of Passover

Posted 12:25 PM, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:25PM, April 27, 2019
Deputies investigate reports of a gunman near a synagogue in Poway on April 27, 2019. (Credit: KSWB)

A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting at a Poway synagogue believed to have left at least one person injured on Saturday, the last day of Passover, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

A gunman was reported in the 16000 block of Chabad Way off Espola and Rancho Bernardo roads near Congregation Chabad and St. John of Damascus Orthodox, according to KTLA sister station KSWB.

Deputies were called to the scene at the Chabad of Poway synagogue  just before 11:30 a.m., officials said.

“There are injuries,” the Sheriff’s Department’s Poway station tweeted.

The Sheriff’s Department sent out a tweet alerting residents to stay away from the area.

The Palomar Medical Center Poway received one trauma patient in the shooting, a hospital spokesman told KGTV in San Diego.

The hospital was expecting as many as four patients, the spokesman said.

The incident happened exactly six months after a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue left 11 dead.

