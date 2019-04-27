× Injuries Reported, Man Detained After Shooting at Poway Synagogue on Last Day of Passover

A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting at a Poway synagogue believed to have left at least one person injured on Saturday, the last day of Passover, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

A gunman was reported in the 16000 block of Chabad Way off Espola and Rancho Bernardo roads near Congregation Chabad and St. John of Damascus Orthodox, according to KTLA sister station KSWB.

Deputies were called to the scene at the Chabad of Poway synagogue just before 11:30 a.m., officials said.

“There are injuries,” the Sheriff’s Department’s Poway station tweeted.

The Sheriff’s Department sent out a tweet alerting residents to stay away from the area.

The Palomar Medical Center Poway received one trauma patient in the shooting, a hospital spokesman told KGTV in San Diego.

The hospital was expecting as many as four patients, the spokesman said.

The incident happened exactly six months after a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue left 11 dead.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Update#2 Those wounded in the Chabad of Poway #synagogueshooting were taken to Palomar Medical Center @PalomarHealth. Please respect the medical privacy of victims & their families during this difficult time. Remain clear of the area as this investigation will take several hours — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

Continue to follow @SDSheriff for updates on @SDSOPoway shooting. Please don’t spread misinformation that could cause concern or panic. We urge you to allow deputies to safely do their job. This is a developing situation and the information provided here may later change. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019

Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in the 16000 block of Chabad Way as @SDSOPoway Deputies investigate reports of a man with a gun. Please stay clear of the area and allow deputies to safely do their job. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/wuHYb57BW0 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019