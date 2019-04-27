Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, April 27th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday!

It's a busy and interesting Saturday! There are ALL KINDS OF EVENTS celebrating family, the railroad, health, Native American culture, pet adoption and more! Whew! Take a look! Enjoy! :-)

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

10am to 2pm

https://takebackday.dea.gov

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is partnering with Safe Med LA, local law enforcement, and community leaders to host the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day at over 30 local drop-off collection events on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring unwanted or expired prescription medications to designated drop-off points for safe disposal.

“Many people who misuse or abuse prescription drugs obtain them from a friend or relative,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “We encourage everyone to rid their homes of medications that are expired, no longer needed, or potentially dangerous if taken by someone else. Please visit a drop-off location on Saturday to safely dispose these unwanted medications.”

“About 1 in 5 individuals who started using illegal drugs in the past year reported that their first drug was a prescription pain medication,” said Gary Tsai, MD, Medical Director and Science Officer for Public Health’s Substance Abuse Prevention and Control Division, and chair of Safe Med LA. “By bringing unwanted or expired medicine to any of the drop-off locations, you will help reduce misuse and theft of prescription drugs and prevent accidental overdose.”

Safe Med LA is a broad, cross-sector coalition that takes a coordinated and multi-pronged approach to comprehensively address prescription drug abuse, lower prescription painkiller overuse and overdose deaths, and ensure the health, wellbeing, and safety of our communities. Coalition members include medical societies, local health departments, health plans, clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, law enforcement, addiction treatment providers and others. To learn more about Safe Med LA, visit: http://www.safemedla.org.

To learn more about the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and participating locations, visit: https://takebackday.dea.gov.

Wheelchair Sports Festival

Triumph Foundation

Santa Clarita Sports Complex Gymnasium

20780 Centre Pointe Parkway

Santa Clarita

http://www.Triumph-Foundation.org

Triumph Foundation hosts this FREE event to introduce wheelchair sports to people that are newly injured, children and veterans with disabilities, and the whole community. The goal is to introduce wheelchair sports to more people, increase inclusiveness and awareness of people living with disabilities in the community, and have FUN!

Featuring wheelchair hockey, basketball, quad rugby, racquetball, handcycling, WCMX, pickle ball, tennis, scuba, art, music, dance, yoga, resource fair, and more!

27th Annual Ohlone “Big Time” Gathering & Pow Wow 2019

Tony Cerda Park

400 West Grand Avenue

Pomona

951 312 7752

costanoanrumsen.org

All drums and dancers are welcome. This pow wow features the Aztec Dancer Ruiz Martinez and Family.

Coretta Scott King Book Award 50th Anniversary Celebration

Los Angeles Public Library

Children’s Department

Central Library

630 West Fifth Street

Los Angeles

http://www.lapl.org

Saturday, April 27 at Central Library, the Los Angeles Public Library will kick off a year-long celebration in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Coretta Scott King Book Awards.

The awards are presented annually by the American Library Association (ALA) to outstanding African American authors and illustrators of books for children and young adults that demonstrate an appreciation of African American culture and universal human values.

The launch celebration on April 27, which would have been Mrs. King’s 92nd birthday, will include a storytime, crafts and, of course, cake in the Children’s Dept. at Central Library, 630 W. Fifth Street, Los Angeles. Festivities begin at 11:00 a.m.

April Only! Free Spay / Neuter Certificates for Cats & Kittens

L.A. Animal Services Center

*Visit the Nearest L.A. Animal Services Center for Certificate

*Obtain Certificate online

http://www.lacityvet.com/onlinevoucher

Time is running out to take advantage of this April only opportunity. For more information about the free cat spay / neuter program, take a look at the website: http://www.lacityvet.com/onlinevoucher

Shelter Hope Pet Shop & Thousand Oaks Toyota Host Heart Warming Adoption Event

Noon to 5pm

Thousand Oaks Toyota

2401 Thousand Oaks Boulevard

Thousand Oaks

You’re invited to come and take home a future family member and help find forever homes for local shelter doggies. This amazing Adoption and Sales Event is Saturday from 12 NOON to 5 p.m. at Thousand Oaks Toyota, located at 2401 Thousand Oaks Blvd. Thousand Oaks.

America’s Family Pet Expo

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

http://www.petexpooc.org

While we’re on the subject of pets, the world’s largest pet and pet products expo is happening in Costa Mesa at America’s Family Pet Expo. Even though this is a pet expo, event organizers ask that we do not bring our pets to this Orange County event.

OC Home & Garden Show

Anaheim Convention Center

800 West Katella Avenue

Anaheim

http://www.evensi.usow-anaheim

While you’re in Orange County, don’t miss the OC Home and Garden Show the list of home improvement events and information is LONG! This is happening at the Anaheim Convention Center this weekend.

40-Foot Long Photograph By Artist Rick Graves

“Hana Highway General Store”

foaSouth Gallery

1006 South Coast Highway

Laguna Beach

949 494 1145

http://www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org

This 40-foot long photograph entitled “ Hana Highway General Store” is the creation of Laguna Beach artist Rick Graves. Learn about the science technology, engineering, and math it took to produce this and other Rick Graves unique photography at the Festival of the Arts South Gallery in Laguna Beach.

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

Annenbergphotospace.org

At the Annenberg Space for Photography, CONTACT HIGH: A VISUAL HISTORY OF HIP HOP. This Los Angeles exhibition celebrates the photographers who brought hip-hop’s visual culture to the global stage. The exhibition is FREE!

Renaissance Pleasure Faire

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area

15501 East Arrow Highway

Irwindale

626 969 4750

RenFair.com

Step out of the modern, weary world, and into a land of unbridled imagination, celebration, and compassion. The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire – the world’s oldest – presents its 57th anniversary season at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale.

Ramona Pageant

27400 Ramona Bowl Road

Hemet

951 658 3111

ramonabowl.com

Cost $20.00 to $47.00

Ramona is an outdoor play in the Ramon Bowl set in a valley in Hemet at the foot of the San Jacinto mountains. The play is based on a fictional novel written over 100 years ago by Helen Hunt Jackson in 1884. The play adaptation is set to Southern California and a heroine named Ramona.

The canyon where the pageant takes place was altered in 1988. The lower area was filled in, creating a new stage area that moved the action closer to the audience. Many scenes are still played up on the hillside, on trails and clearings created in the 1920s and '30s. (The Ramona Bowl also hosts top name concerts, plays and even local high school graduations during the year.)

• Ramona is called California's Official Outdoor Play

• The first play began on April 13, 1923

• Actresses who have portrayed Ramona include: Mary Pickford in a 1910 silent movie, Delores Del Rio in a 1928 movie, Loretta Young in a 1936 movie,

• Raquel Welch (Raquel Tejada) played Ramona at the Ramona Pageant 1959

The story: A mixed-race Scots-Native American orphan girl, Ramona, is taken in by a Mexican American woman who never loves her adopted child because of Ramona's mixed blood. When Ramona falls in love with Alessandro, a young Indian sheepherder and the son of Pablo Assis, the chief of a tribe, Senora Moreno is outraged. She doesn't want her half-Indian "daughter" to marry an Indian. Ramona realizes that Senora Moreno has never loved her and she elopes with Alessandro. They face constant hardship, chased from their land, their tools stolen and encroachment by the new immigrants constantly forcing them into further isolation. They have a child, Ramona, but unfortunately Allesandro's mental health deteriorates. He is shot and killed. Ramona takes her daughter of the same name back to the home she knew with Senora Moreno.

She marries Moreno's son who is smitten by her and her child. Ramona bares several children to her new husband, but young Ramona remains their favorite.

Guo Pei: Beyond Couture

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Internationally renowned couturier Guo Pei is the spotlight at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. The Chinese fashion designer made headlines in 2015 when pop singer Rihanna wore one of Pei’s designs to the Met Gala in New York City. We can see more than 40 of Pei’s breathtaking creations at this U.S. west coast premiere exhibition. Tour and ticket information is available at http://www.bowers.org.

25th Annual Art of Adorning Bead Bazaar

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Featuring more than 60 skilled artisans from across the southland, this year’s event marks 25 years since the inception of the Bead Bazaar and its sponsoring body, the Bead Society of Orange County.

Over the years, the BSOC has grown from a small gathering of women with a shared passion for the beauty and artistry of bead making into a significant group of more than 200 members.

Parking Lot Sale

SOS Survival Products

15705 Strathern Street, #11

Van Nuys

800 479 7998

We can prepare for the next disaster at SOS Survival Products Parking Lot Sale. Find everything you need to keep yourself safe for not a lot of money when the weekend sale begins in Van Nuys at 9am.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles ReStore

One Year Anniversary Celebration & Sale

1071 South La Brea Avenue

Los Angeles

(*Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles*)

1 310 323 4663

http://www.habitatla.com

There’s a sale going on at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore Los Angeles. The discount housewares outlet celebrates its one year anniversary by chopping already low prices with an additional 25-percent off discount on everything Saturday and Sunday.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad

http://www.theflowerfields.com

You will see a rainbow of Tecolote ranunculus graces the 50 acres of rolling hillsides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, making it the ultimate flower paradise. Also, find hands-on workshops featuring art, basket, and gardening classes and there’s a picnic area where visitors can bring their own food.

The Flower Fields is open to the public from 9am – 6pm from March 1 to May 12, 2019. The Flower Fields provides two free parking areas, restroom facilities and accessibility for people with disabilities. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60+, $9 for children 3–10 and free for children under the age of 3. Season passes and group tours are also available.

Holy Hollywood History!: The Batman 66 Exhibit

Hollywood Museum in the Historic Factor Building

1660 North Highland Avenue

Hollywood

thehollywoodmuseum.com

Backstreet Boys: The Experience

The Grammy Museum

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.grammymuseum.org

The Backstreet Boys have proven to be one of the most successful groups in music history during their nearly three decade career, making them one of pop's most influential performers.

To celebrate the group’s career, the GRAMMY Museum® proudly presents Backstreet Boys: The Experience,presented by Blue Shield of California, a one-of-a-kind fan experience that runs until Sept. 2, 2019.

Cheech& Chong: Still Rollin’ – Celebrating 40 Years of Up In Smoke

The Grammy Museum

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.grammymuseum.org

GRAMMY-winning comedy duo Cheech & Chong will be the subject of the GRAMMY Museum's exhibit titled “Cheech & Chong: Still Rollin'—Celebrating 40 Years Of Up In Smoke”, which is curated in collaboration with GRAMMY-winning producer Lou Adler, who uncovered the legendary duo, produced many of their albums, and directed the film.

Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

TheBroad.org

This exhibition, featuring over 200 paintings, photographs, sculptures, and more, explores the crucial work of African American artists from the late 20th century, and how social justice movements and stylistic evolutions in visual art were powerfully expressed in their work. Tickets are selling fast – book yours today!

Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

http://www.skirball.org

See the iconic images that amplified one of the most influential cultural movements of the 1960s: “Black Is Beautiful.”

Featuring more than forty photographs of black women and men with natural hair and clothes that reclaimed their African roots, Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite, organized by Aperture Foundation, New York, is the first-ever major exhibition dedicated to this key figure of the second Harlem Renaissance.

Make it a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

