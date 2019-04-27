Shooter Still at Large After Gunfire at South L.A. Car Wash Leaves Man Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who fatally shot another man at a South Los Angeles car wash remains at large Saturday after fleeing from an off-duty officer who responded to the scene and shot at him, officials said.

The victim, identified by the county coroner as 41-year-old Raymundo Alfredo Cardona of Downey, was killed in the shooting that took place just after 11 a.m. Friday at Mike's Car Wash Express in the 10100 block of South Vermont Avenue.

The perpetrator opened fire inside the business and struck Cardona, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Officials have not released any details about a possible motive.

An off-duty Los Angeles police sergeant heard the gunfire and responded to the scene, where the officer tried to detain the perpetrator and shot at him, investigators said. He managed to get away, and it's unclear whether or not he was shot.

Cardona was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.