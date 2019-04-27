× ‘This Is Not Poway’: San Diego Suburb Reels from Synagogue Shooting

A deadly shooting Saturday at a synagogue has left the San Diego County suburb of Poway reeling.

“This is not Poway,” Mayor Steve Vaus said at a news conference. “We always walk with our arms around each other, and we will walk through this tragedy with our arms around each other.”

The mayor expressed appreciation for the quick law enforcement response and for those who showed courage during the violence.

Poway, a city of about 50,000 people north of San Diego known for its rural charms, describes itself as “the City in the Country.”

