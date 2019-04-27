Watch Live on Channel 5: Dodgers vs. Pirates at 6 P.M.; Click Here for Details on KTLA Broadcast Schedule

‘This Is Not Poway’: San Diego Suburb Reels from Synagogue Shooting

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus, left, joins San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore at a news conference after Saturday's deadly shooting at a synagogue in Poway. (Credit: Hayne Palmour IV/Los Angeles Times)

A deadly shooting Saturday at a synagogue has left the San Diego County suburb of Poway reeling.

“This is not Poway,” Mayor Steve Vaus said at a news conference. “We always walk with our arms around each other, and we will walk through this tragedy with our arms around each other.”

The mayor expressed appreciation for the quick law enforcement response and for those who showed courage during the violence.

Poway, a city of about 50,000 people north of San Diego known for its rural charms, describes itself as “the City in the Country.”

