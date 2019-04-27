Two Men Found Dead in Rialto Neighborhood

Watch Live on Channel 5: Dodgers vs. Pirates at 6 P.M.; Click Here for Details on KTLA Broadcast Schedule

Posted 6:03 PM, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:04PM, April 27, 2019
The 100 block of East Jackson Street in Rialto, as pictured in a Google Street View image in March of 2018.

Detectives are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a residential neighborhood in Rialto on Sunday morning, officials said.

Police received a call about 6:20 a.m. reporting “two subjects not breathing” in the 100 block of East Jackson Street, the Rialto Police Department said in a written statement.

“When the officers arrived they located both 52-year-old Gabriel Cruz and 23-year-old Jesus Ibarra unresponsive,” according to the statement. “he Rialto Fire Department Paramedics arrived and later pronounced both Cruz and Ibarra deceased.”

No further details were released, including possible causes of death.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Rialto police Detective Kevin Stephens at 909-820-2596, or by email at KStephens@Rialtopd.com.

