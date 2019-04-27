USC Vows New Scrutiny of Athletics in Wake of College Admissions Scandal

The entrance to the USC Admission Center in the university's Ronald Tutor Campus Center is seen in an undated photo. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Last month, the scheme was laid bare: USC, and at least half a dozen top universities, had been breached by a multiyear conspiracy that used bribes, rigged tests and at least a few Photoshopped applications to slip the children of wealthy and influential families past admissions processes that grow more selective every year.

USC promised to put new safeguards in place. The university’s interim president, Wanda Austin, laid out some of those changes this week in a letter to the school community.

Before an application is forwarded to the admissions staff, each prospective recruit for a particular team would be scrutinized by the head coach, the senior sports administrator overseeing the team and the school’s Office of Athletics Compliance, Austin said.

Austin also promised an audit of athletic rosters at the beginning and end of every academic year, and to cross-check rosters with lists of admitted students.

