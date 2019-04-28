Before Poway Synagogue Shooting, Suspect May Have Set Escondido Mosque on Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In late March, an arsonist set fire to an Escondido mosque and left a note referencing a shooting rampage at two New Zealand mosques in which dozens were killed. On Saturday, a gunman opened fire at a Poway synagogue, killing one and injuring three others.

Authorities now are investigating whether both acts of hate were committed by the same man: John T. Earnest.

The 19-year-old was arrested Saturday after the synagogue shooting. The manifesto Earnest allegedly wrote speaks at length of anti-Semitism. In that letter, he appears to take credit for the Escondido mosque attack.

Authorities say they are now probing the manifesto as part of the larger investigation.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.