Chef Jet Tila’s ‘Ready-When-You-Are’ Braised Beef Short Ribs

Jessica joined Jet Tila in the kitchen as he made his "ready-when-you-are" braised short ribs, something that he called, a "classic dish."

Tila said his recipe is simple, and makes for delicious leftovers. "It gets better day after day," he said.

Tila added that you can serve this dish with rice, polenta or potatoes.

For more of Tila's yummy recipes, order his new cookbook, “101 Epic Dishes: Recipes that Teach You How to Make the Classics Even More Delicious.”

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 31.

"Ready-When-You-Are" Braised Beef Short Ribs

Ingredients:

For the herb bouquet:

2 sprigs parsley

2 sprigs sage

2 sprigs rosemary

2 sprigs thyme

For the short ribs:

2 pounds of beef short ribs, cut into 2-inch thick pieces

1 tablespoon of kosher salt

2 teaspoons of black pepper

1/2 cup of all-purpose flour

vegetable oil, such as canola, for frying

2 carrots, diced

1 large onion, diced

2 stalks of celery, diced

2 bay leaves, preferably fresh

2 cloves of garlic, smashed

2 cups of your favorite red wine

2 cups of beef stock

Instructions:

For the herb bouquet:

Tie all herbs together with butcher twine.

For the short-ribs:

Season the beef thoroughly with salt and pepper. Dredge well in flour, and then shake off the excess. In a Dutch oven or other heavy bottom pot, heat over medium-high to about 450 F. Add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil. When the first white smoke appears, place short ribs into the Dutch oven and brown on all sides (working in batches if necessary). When deep golden brown in color, remove to a plate. Add the diced onions, carrots, celery, garlic and bay leaves to the pot. Stir occasionally to brown, but not burn the aromatics. Deglaze the pot with red wine. Scrape lightly with a wooden spoon so that the brown bits on the bottom of the pan are released and become part of the sauce. Add the beef stock and return the short ribs to the pot. Bring to a boil, and then reduce to a simmer. Transfer everything to a slow cooker. Cook, covered, on low 4-6 hours. Add the herb bundle for the last 1-2 hours until meat is tender.

Chef Tip: Braised short ribs taste better with time. Store the cooked short ribs in the braising

liquid. As they cool, they absorb the liquid and get even juicer. When ready to serve, warm them

slowly in the braising liquid.

Recipe reprinted with permission from “101 Epic Dishes: Recipes that Teach You How to Make the Classics Even More Delicious”