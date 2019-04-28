Family of Girl Wounded in Poway Synagogue Shooting Faced Anti-Semitic Crime in 2015

For the family of a girl hurt Saturday in the Poway synagogue shooting, the violence was not their first brush with anti-Semitism since moving to the United States from Israel in search of a safer life.

The girl, identified as Noya Dahan, 8, of Mira Mesa, was hit with shrapnel in the face and leg when a gunman opened fire on worshipers at the synagogue, Chabad of Poway. Noya and two other people were hurt in the shooting, and a woman — Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, of Poway — was killed. Noya’s uncle was among those injured in the attack.

The suspected shooter, a 19-year-old man authorities identified as John T. Earnest of Rancho Peñasquitos, was arrested Saturday after allegedly fleeing the synagogue in a hail of bullets fired by a U.S. Border Patrol agent working there as a security guard.

Saturday’s shooting was not the first anti-Semitic crime against the Dahan family since moving to the U.S. from Israel in 2014. Their home in Mira Mesa was vandalized during the Passover holiday in April 2015, according to news reports at the time.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Family of young girl wounded in synagogue shooting had run-in with anti-Semitic crime in 2015 https://t.co/kKVgfSRWBn — L.A. Times: L.A. Now (@LANow) April 28, 2019