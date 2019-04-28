Hundreds Gather at Vigil to Honor Victims of Poway Synagogue Shooting

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus' wife Corrie Vaus wipes tears away as she listens to Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein describe the shooting during a candleight vigil for the victim of the Chabad of Poway Synagogue shooting on April 28, 2019, in Poway, California. (Credit: Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images)

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday night at a park for a vigil to honor the victims of an attack on a synagogue the day before.

People at the community park near Chabad synagogue in Poway held candles and listened to prayer in Hebrew. Leaders asked community members to do acts of kindness to remember Lori Kaye, 60, a longtime member of the synagogue who was killed in Saturday’s attack.

Mayor Steve Vaus said he would stand with the community, and Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was shot in the attack, said seeing the crowd come together provided consolation.

“What happened to us, happened to all of us,” Goldstein said.

