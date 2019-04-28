× Hundreds Gather at Vigil to Honor Victims of Poway Synagogue Shooting

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday night at a park for a vigil to honor the victims of an attack on a synagogue the day before.

People at the community park near Chabad synagogue in Poway held candles and listened to prayer in Hebrew. Leaders asked community members to do acts of kindness to remember Lori Kaye, 60, a longtime member of the synagogue who was killed in Saturday’s attack.

Mayor Steve Vaus said he would stand with the community, and Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was shot in the attack, said seeing the crowd come together provided consolation.

“What happened to us, happened to all of us,” Goldstein said.