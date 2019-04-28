Jessica Tries a Dutch Baby Pancake Recipe

Posted 5:30 AM, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31AM, April 28, 2019

Jessica had never tried a Dutch baby until her friend, and former KTLA Morning News anchor, Michaela Pereira made it a few weekends ago. Jessica got the recipe and made her own.

The final product is very pretty and makes for a lovely summer dish.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 31.

Dutch Baby Pancake

Ingredients:

  • 1 stick of butter
  • 1 cup of whole milk
  • 6 eggs
  • 1 cup of flour
  • 1 ½ lemons
  • ¼ cup of powdered sugar
  • 15 fresh strawberries cut into small pieces

Instructions:

  1. Place one stick of butter in a 9 by 13 glass baking dish in a 450 degree oven until the butter completely melts.
  2. Blend milk, eggs and flour in blender.
  3. Pour mixture into a baking dish.
  4. Place in oven on 425 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes until pancake is golden brown and puffed up.
  5. Add lemon juice and lemon zest once out of oven.
  6. Top with strawberries and sprinkle with powdered sugar.
  7. Serve immediately and enjoy!
