Jessica Tries a Dutch Baby Pancake Recipe

Jessica had never tried a Dutch baby until her friend, and former KTLA Morning News anchor, Michaela Pereira made it a few weekends ago. Jessica got the recipe and made her own.

The final product is very pretty and makes for a lovely summer dish.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 31.

Dutch Baby Pancake

Ingredients:

1 stick of butter

1 cup of whole milk

6 eggs

1 cup of flour

1 ½ lemons

¼ cup of powdered sugar

15 fresh strawberries cut into small pieces

Instructions: