Jessica Tries a Dutch Baby Pancake Recipe

Jessica had never tried a Dutch baby until her friend, and former KTLA Morning News anchor, Michaela Pereira made it a few weekends ago. Jessica got the recipe and made her own.
The final product is very pretty and makes for a lovely summer dish.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 31.
Dutch Baby Pancake
Ingredients:
- 1 stick of butter
- 1 cup of whole milk
- 6 eggs
- 1 cup of flour
- 1 ½ lemons
- ¼ cup of powdered sugar
- 15 fresh strawberries cut into small pieces
Instructions:
- Place one stick of butter in a 9 by 13 glass baking dish in a 450 degree oven until the butter completely melts.
- Blend milk, eggs and flour in blender.
- Pour mixture into a baking dish.
- Place in oven on 425 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes until pancake is golden brown and puffed up.
- Add lemon juice and lemon zest once out of oven.
- Top with strawberries and sprinkle with powdered sugar.
- Serve immediately and enjoy!